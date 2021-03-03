Estevan mayor invites Elon Musk to tour Saskatchewan carbon capture facility

Send this page to someone via email

Estevan’s mayor has written a letter trying to catch the attention of Elon Musk and invite him to tour the Carbon Capture Facility (CCS).

The invitation is in response to a tweet sent out by Musk in search of the best carbon capture technology.

The $100M XPRIZE Carbon Removal is now LIVE. Funded by @elonmusk, it’s the largest in history. Fight climate change. Let’s exit the fossil fuel era. 🌎 ♻️ Sign up now: https://t.co/TwLkS3FR31@PeterDiamandis@AnoushehAnsari #environment pic.twitter.com/hRrRIqaM7z — XPRIZE (@xprize) February 8, 2021

Mayor Roy Ludwig’s letter details the technology that is used at the CCS.

“When we first saw the tweet and heard about the XPRIZE contest, we knew we had the opportunity to showcase this world class technology and promote the environmental and economic benefits that this facility has brought our city,” Ludwig wrote in a press release.

The CCS is connected to the retrofitted 120 MW Power Unit #3 at Boundary Dam, located 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The facility captures the carbon dioxide (CO2) instead of allowing it to be released into the air, reducing carbon emissions from the coal-fired power unit. The City of Estevan said this produces a clean and reliable energy source.

“The CCS is capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to one million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year – the equivalent to taking 250,000 cars off the road,” the city wrote in a press release.

In addition, the city said that SaskPower’s Boundary Dam 3 (BD3) is the “world’s first fully integrated and full-chain CCS facility on a coal-fired power plant.”

In his letter to Musk, Ludwig wrote that this technology must be seen in person to “appreciate” the potential it has to make an impact globally.

“That being said, our community would love to welcome you back to the 306, hook you up with a new bunny hug, a ‘Riders hat and show you why Saskatchewan is the place to invest in now and into the future,” Ludwig wrote.

A total of US$100 million is up for grabs in the contest and is funded by Musk. The competition will last for four years through Earth Day 2025.

Competitors must meet several criteria, including having a working carbon removal prototype capable of removing at least one ton per day.

After 18 months, the 15 top teams chosen by judges will receive $1 million each. The grand prize winner will take home $50 million, and the second- and third-place winners will take home $20 million and $10 million, respectively.

A total of 25 student scholarships will also be doled out at $200,000 for student teams participating.

