Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Highway 401 bridges over Grand River to be replaced over next several years

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 10:59 am
Another project will begin on Highway 401 in Waterloo this spring.
Another project will begin on Highway 401 in Waterloo this spring. Don Mitchell / Global News

After years of near-continuous work on Highway 401 in Waterloo Region, another project has been announced by the province that will continue the pattern.

Construction is slated to begin this spring on replacing the bridges that run eastbound and westbound over the Grand River, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation.

Read more: Province greenlights funding for Highway 7 widening between Guelph, Kitchener

It is not expected to be completed until the spring of 2025.

“The Highway 401 Grand River bridges will be replaced in three stages starting with the westbound lanes,” Michael O’Morrow told Global News via email.

“The eastbound lanes of the Grand River bridge will be replaced following the completion of the westbound lanes, and the final stage will involve the bridge replacement towards the median. “

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Several other pieces of work will be completed at the same time as the bridge is taking place including widening Highway 401 in a certain area between King Street and Homer Watson Boulevard.

There will also be modifications to the King Street interchange ramp, rehabilitation of the King Street overpass, work done on storm sewers and the lighting will be switched to high mast.

O’Morrow said that lane restrictions will be required as a result of the construction but two lanes are expected to remain open while the project is underway. They will also need to close ramps at times as well.

Read more: From insurance to hotel quarantine, new travel rules leave snowbirds in a conundrum

“Ramps will be closed as required during construction and advance signing will be placed prior to the closures,” he explained.

O’Morrow said the project is currently out for tender.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsMinistry of TransportationMTOKitchener trafficCambridge traffickitchener constructionCambridge constructionWaterloo trafficCambridge Highway 401 constructionKitchener Highway 401 constructionOntario Highway construction
Flyers
More weekly flyers