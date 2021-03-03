Highway 401 bridges over Grand River to be replaced over next several years

Send this page to someone via email

After years of near-continuous work on Highway 401 in Waterloo Region, another project has been announced by the province that will continue the pattern.

Construction is slated to begin this spring on replacing the bridges that run eastbound and westbound over the Grand River, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation.

It is not expected to be completed until the spring of 2025.

“The Highway 401 Grand River bridges will be replaced in three stages starting with the westbound lanes,” Michael O’Morrow told Global News via email.

“The eastbound lanes of the Grand River bridge will be replaced following the completion of the westbound lanes, and the final stage will involve the bridge replacement towards the median. “

Several other pieces of work will be completed at the same time as the bridge is taking place including widening Highway 401 in a certain area between King Street and Homer Watson Boulevard.

There will also be modifications to the King Street interchange ramp, rehabilitation of the King Street overpass, work done on storm sewers and the lighting will be switched to high mast.

O’Morrow said that lane restrictions will be required as a result of the construction but two lanes are expected to remain open while the project is underway. They will also need to close ramps at times as well.

“Ramps will be closed as required during construction and advance signing will be placed prior to the closures,” he explained.

O’Morrow said the project is currently out for tender.