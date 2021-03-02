Edmonton Oilers reunite last year’s big line; Chiasson suspended

Send this page to someone via email

With the Edmonton Oilers desperate for goals, the line that sparked them last season could be reunited Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At practice on Tuesday, Leon Draisailt centered Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto. That line was put together last January and drove the Oilers offence the rest of the regular season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers blanked again by Maple Leafs

“We had a real good run. I think we like playing with each other,” said Draisaitl. “We all bring different things to the table. We’re looking to reunite that chemistry.”

“When you get shut out a couple games in a row, all options are open,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

Dominik Kahun didn’t practice. Tippett didn’t offer any details other than to say he was unfit to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

Winger Alex Chiasson will miss Wednesday’s contest after being suspended for one game. He crosschecked the Leafs’ Jimmy Vesey at the end of Monday’s game.

Edmonton’s Alex Chiasson has been suspended for one game for Cross-checking Toronto’s Jimmy Vesey. https://t.co/EU3N6sbCo9 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 2, 2021

The Oilers and Leafs will be on 630 CHED Wednesday with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game will start at 6 p.m.