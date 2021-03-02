Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers reunite last year’s big line; Chiasson suspended

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 2, 2021 6:51 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

With the Edmonton Oilers desperate for goals, the line that sparked them last season could be reunited Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At practice on Tuesday, Leon Draisailt centered Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto. That line was put together last January and drove the Oilers offence the rest of the regular season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers blanked again by Maple Leafs

“We had a real good run. I think we like playing with each other,” said Draisaitl. “We all bring different things to the table. We’re looking to reunite that chemistry.”

“When you get shut out a couple games in a row, all options are open,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

Dominik Kahun didn’t practice. Tippett didn’t offer any details other than to say he was unfit to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

Winger Alex Chiasson will miss Wednesday’s contest after being suspended for one game. He crosschecked the Leafs’ Jimmy Vesey at the end of Monday’s game.

The Oilers and Leafs will be on 630 CHED Wednesday with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game will start at 6 p.m.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersLeon DraisaitlRyan Nugent-HopkinsDave TippettAlex ChiassonKailer Yamamoto
Flyers
More weekly flyers