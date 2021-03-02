Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Portage la Prairie house fire suspicious, RCMP say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2021 6:04 pm
RCMP say no one was injured in a house fire on 3rd Street NW in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday.
RCMP say no one was injured in a house fire on 3rd Street NW in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP say a fire that engulfed a multi-unit building in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday is believed to be suspicious.

Police say several families lived in the home on 3rd Street NW, but everyone survived the blaze.

Read more: Woman charged in stabbing of Portage la Prairie RCMP officer

It took emergency crews more than three hours to put out the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties say their initial investigation has determined the fire started on the porch, which had previously been seen to contain a large amount of garbage.

Trending Stories

Read more: Portage la Prairie suspect gets stuck in tunnel running from police

Police continue to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson' Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson
Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson – Aug 11, 2020

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Suspicious FirePortage la PrairiePortage la Prairie RCMP3rd Street NWPortage la Prairie Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers