Portage la Prairie house fire suspicious, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP say a fire that engulfed a multi-unit building in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday is believed to be suspicious.
Police say several families lived in the home on 3rd Street NW, but everyone survived the blaze.
It took emergency crews more than three hours to put out the fire.
The Mounties say their initial investigation has determined the fire started on the porch, which had previously been seen to contain a large amount of garbage.
Police continue to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
