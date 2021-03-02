Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

North Bay health unit confirms 2nd variant type in region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2021 5:51 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak' Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak
The South African variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an outbreak in North Bay, Ont., which has seen 20 confirmed cases with a variant of concern. The community has seen an outbreak at an apartment building with at least 18 confirmed variant cases – Feb 14, 2021

A second COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in a northern Ontario region that’s battling a deadly outbreak of cases driven by another infectious variant.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says two people in the area have tested positive for the variant that first originated in the U.K.

Read more: Toronto, Peel, North Bay-Parry Sound COVID-19 shutdown extended to March 8, York to enter red zone

The health unit says the two people in the district of Parry Sound, Ont., do not know where they caught the virus.

More than 500 cases of that variant have been detected across the province since December.

Trending Stories

The region’s top doctor says the confirmation of a second variant is concerning especially because it was caught through community spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Jim Chirico says it’s essential to follow public health measures to save lives and eventually reopen the economy.

On Monday the health unit reported a third death related to an outbreak of 42 cases at an apartment building in North Bay, Ont.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant

Fifteen cases in that outbreak have been linked to a more infectious virus variant that was first detected in South Africa.

North Bay has remained under strict public health orders as restrictions loosened on businesses elsewhere in the province, due to the high number of variant cases detected last month.

Ontario’s government will decide Friday whether to move the North Bay area, as well as Toronto and Peel Region, back into the provincial COVID-19 response framework.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
North BayCOVID-19 U.K. VariantNorth Bay covid-19covid 19 south african variantNorth Bay coronavirusNorth Bay-Parry SoundNorth Bay South Africa variantNorth Bay U.K. variant
Flyers
More weekly flyers