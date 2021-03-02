OPP seize cannabis, cocaine, $15K in cash during Loyalist Township traffic stop

OPP say they confiscated a large quantity of drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Loyalist Township last week.
According to police, Friday afternoon, a vehicle sped past officers on patrol in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.
When police stopped the vehicle, they say they found cannabis, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $15,000 in cash.
The two people inside the vehicle were arrested.
Ahmadshujo Nurogho, 18, of Whitby was charged with:
- possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
- obstructing a peace officer
- four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- driving with cannabis readily available
- speeding
Omid Hamdi, 18, of Ajax was charged with:
- possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
- two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
- obstructing a peace officer
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
