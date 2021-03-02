Menu

Crime

OPP seize cannabis, cocaine, $15K in cash during Loyalist Township traffic stop

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 11:57 am
OPP say they seized drugs and about $15,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Loyalist Township last week.
OPP say they seized drugs and about $15,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Loyalist Township last week.

OPP say they confiscated a large quantity of drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Loyalist Township last week.

According to police, Friday afternoon, a vehicle sped past officers on patrol in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

Read more: 2 Quebec men charged after traffic stop in Kingston, Ont., OPP say

When police stopped the vehicle, they say they found cannabis, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $15,000 in cash.

The two people inside the vehicle were arrested.

Ahmadshujo Nurogho, 18, of Whitby was charged with:

  • possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • driving with cannabis readily available
  • speeding

Omid Hamdi, 18, of Ajax was charged with:

  • possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
  • two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
