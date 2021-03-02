OPP seize cannabis, cocaine, $15K in cash during Loyalist Township traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they confiscated a large quantity of drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Loyalist Township last week.

According to police, Friday afternoon, a vehicle sped past officers on patrol in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

When police stopped the vehicle, they say they found cannabis, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $15,000 in cash.

The two people inside the vehicle were arrested.

Ahmadshujo Nurogho, 18, of Whitby was charged with:

possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

obstructing a peace officer

four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

driving with cannabis readily available

speeding

Omid Hamdi, 18, of Ajax was charged with:

possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

obstructing a peace officer

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking