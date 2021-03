Send this page to someone via email

Heavy, wet snow, along with cold temperatures and strong winds have resulted in icy roads and power outages across much of New Brunswick.

Travel is not recommended on northern stretches of the Trans-Canada Highway near the border with Quebec.

Due to weather conditions. TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED on HWY 11 between Janeville and Bertrand. Driving conditions are extremely poor. 11h29 am — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) March 2, 2021

By mid-morning NB Power was reporting 60 power outages affecting over 19-hundred customers.

Environment Canada is reporting bitter temperatures with a wind chill around minus 30.

More to come.