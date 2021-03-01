Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police bust 2 people with $40,000 worth of fentanyl, cash

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 5:31 pm
Kingston police charge two people with possession for the purpose of trafficking after they find $40,000 worth of fentanyl, cash, and drug paraphernalia.
Kingston police charge two people with possession for the purpose of trafficking after they find $40,000 worth of fentanyl, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Courtesy of Kingston Police

Kingston police charged a local 58-year-old man and a 34-year-old Belleville woman with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl on Thursday.

A statement released by police said that on Feb. 25, members of the Kingston Police Drug Enforcement Unit executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants, and as a result located purple fentanyl and Canadian currency that added up to close to $40,000.

Police say there was also evidence of drug trafficking.

Trending Stories

Read more: Explosive device, $30K of purple fentanyl, crystal meth seized in Brockville, police say

The search warrants were executed during the day at a west end Kingston hotel and at a residence located in Kingston’s north-end.

Story continues below advertisement

The man and woman were charged jointly with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Click to play video 'Cullen Commission hears estimates of fentanyl market size' Cullen Commission hears estimates of fentanyl market size
Cullen Commission hears estimates of fentanyl market size – Dec 7, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceKingstonFentanylygkDrug BustKingston PoliceOverdoseBellevilleOpiodsKingston drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers