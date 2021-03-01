Kingston police bust 2 people with $40,000 worth of fentanyl, cash

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police charged a local 58-year-old man and a 34-year-old Belleville woman with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl on Thursday.

A statement released by police said that on Feb. 25, members of the Kingston Police Drug Enforcement Unit executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants, and as a result located purple fentanyl and Canadian currency that added up to close to $40,000.

Police say there was also evidence of drug trafficking.

The search warrants were executed during the day at a west end Kingston hotel and at a residence located in Kingston’s north-end.

The man and woman were charged jointly with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

