Peterborough man charged with drug possession following domestic incident: police

A Peterborough man is facing a drug charge after a domestic incident early Sunday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the area of Wolfe and Park streets. Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly breaching a probation order to stay away from certain people.
Police say officers noticed the man was impaired by drugs and transported him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for medical attention.
During the medical check, police say drugs believed to be heroin were found on the man. He was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.
The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.
In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated Monday.
