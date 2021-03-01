Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with drug possession following domestic incident: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 12:04 pm
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the area of Wolfe and Park streets early Sunday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing a drug charge after a domestic incident early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the area of Wolfe and Park streets. Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly breaching a probation order to stay away from certain people.

Police say officers noticed the man was impaired by drugs and transported him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for medical attention.

Read more: Peterborough, Ont. woman slams legal system for allowing her alleged abuser to be released on bail

During the medical check, police say drugs believed to be heroin were found on the man. He was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Trending Stories

The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated Monday.

Click to play video 'Samantha’s Story – Part 1' Samantha’s Story – Part 1
Samantha’s Story – Part 1 – Feb 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeHeroinDrug PossessionDomesticdomestic incident
Flyers
More weekly flyers