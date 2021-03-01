London Fire rescue woman from Thames River Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

London fire crews had a busy Sunday, saving a woman from the Thames River — and later recovering 16 Hockey nets.

Sunday morning around 11 a.m., London fire responded to a call that a woman had fallen into the Thames River.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland said crews were able to quickly rescue the woman and bring her to safety.

Engine 1 Crew rescues person from Thames river and WIRT Team transports victim in RDC to shore #lfd.ont pic.twitter.com/32GaRyhDy6 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 28, 2021

This came on the same day firefighters planned to brush up on their water and ice rescue skills by removing hockey nets from melting ponds and waterways.

In total they were able to remove 16 hockey nets, Loveland said.

“It combined being great training and being proactive to make the ice conditions safer by making sure people did not go out to try to save their nets.”

London Fire Ice Water Rescue Team removed 16 hockey nets off ponds around the city today. Using the right tools and equipment they could do it safely. You can stay safe by staying off the dangerous ice conditions. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/7rOFkEB2dL — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 28, 2021

The ice and water conditions this time of year can be hazardous, as the temperature warms, with the Thames Valley Conversation Authority issuing a warning late last week.

On Friday, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTCRA) warned residents about the dangers of being on or around all bodies of water due to hazardous river banks, thinning ice and potential flooding.

The mix of rain and warm weather will make the banks adjacent to rivers and creeks very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard, a release from the city said.