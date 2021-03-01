Menu

Florida golfer drowns while searching pond for his golf ball

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
A pond is shown near the golf course at East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, Fla.
A pond is shown near the golf course at East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, Fla. East Lake Woodlands Country Club

A 74-year-old man fell into a pond and drowned while trying to find his golf ball at a country club in Florida on Sunday, said local police.

The accidental drowning happened early on Sunday at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, Fla., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, Hermilo Jazmines, teed off at the third hole and was last seen “looking for his ball near the green,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Jazmines’ golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water,” authorities said.

He was reported missing that day. Fire crews searched the nearby woods, then called in the sheriff’s department for help with searching the pond.

A dive team ultimately found Jazimes’ body “submerged in the water near his putter.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Jazmines likely fell into the water and drowned, although an autopsy has yet to be performed.

The victim’s friends told deputies that he liked to search the golf course for lost balls.

Jazmines’ death is not being treated as suspicious.

 

Florida
