Canada

Backlash grows after Walk for Freedom protestors seen carrying torches in Calgary

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 9:42 pm
Click to play video 'Backlash grows after Walk for Freedom protestors seen carrying torches in Calgary' Backlash grows after Walk for Freedom protestors seen carrying torches in Calgary
Many are condemning Saturday’s Walk for Freedom rally in Calgary after protestors were seen carrying torches. Jackie Wilson reports.

There was another Walk for Freedom protest in Calgary on Sunday.

This one was much smaller than the previous day, where protestors came out in big numbers and some carried tiki torches.

“We all saw what happened in Charlottesville, [Virginia] south of the border. The tiki torch became a global symbol for hate,” said Kay L, Black Lives Matter Calgary executive director.

“When we see people running around our city with tiki torches, Confederate flags, Proud Boys and Trump 2024 jackets, it says a lot.”

Read more: Hundreds gather for anti-mask rally in Edmonton

Kay L was a counter-protestor at Saturday’s rally.

“The tension was extremely high,” he said. “The whole point of us going out was to resist this type of hatred.”

When the protests started months ago, they were focused on COVID-19 restrictions and mask requirements, but the tone has been changing and the reaction was swift, with municipal and provincial politicians publically condemning these actions.

The Calgary Police Service was present at both weekend rallies.

In a Twitter statement, CPS said: “We do not condone the actions of those who choose to display symbols connected with hate and also find it extremely distasteful.”

“However, under the Criminal Code, there are very specific thresholds that have to be met to lay charges in relation to inciting hate. We had officers at the event gathering evidence, and we will be liaising with Crown prosecutions in the coming days.”

Walk for Freedom did not respond to Global News’ request for comment before deadline.

