Kamloops man captures dynamic video of lynx hunting birds in local park

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops, B.C., man captured video of a lynx on the prowl in a local park on Saturday morning.

Darren Crowell said he was walking at McArthur Island Park in Kamloops when he spotted the lynx, sitting under shrubbery, stalking some ducks, and decided to start recording.

“I guess he was going to take the opportunity for breakfast,” Crowell said.

1:01 Manitoba Hydro employee catches Lynx litter sighting on tape Manitoba Hydro employee catches Lynx litter sighting on tape – Feb 14, 2020

In the video, a group of birds suddenly take off as the lynx leaps towards them.

Story continues below advertisement

The jumping lynx is able to grab one of the ducks out of the sky and bring it to the ground.

However, the bird quickly escaped the lynx’s grasp.

Crowell said it was “incredible” to watch the lynx take a huge leap as it went for the birds.

“I’m quite familiar with the cats. I’m a hunter, trapper, and fisherman so I kind of knew what he was up to. It was incredible to see him leap so high and so far,” Crowell said.

Crowell estimates the wild cat may have jumped 15-20 feet as it lunged towards the birds.

1:10 Lynx caught on video wailing at each other in Ontario Lynx caught on video wailing at each other in Ontario – May 21, 2018