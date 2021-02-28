Kamloops man captures dynamic video of lynx hunting birds in local park

Menu

A Kamloops, B.C. man has captured video of a lynx on the prowl in a local park on Saturday morning. Darren Crowell said he was walking at McArthur Island Park when he spotted the lynx and decided to start recording.

A Kamloops, B.C., man captured video of a lynx on the prowl in a local park on Saturday morning.

Darren Crowell said he was walking at McArthur Island Park in Kamloops when he spotted the lynx, sitting under shrubbery, stalking some ducks, and decided to start recording.

“I guess he was going to take the opportunity for breakfast,” Crowell said.

In the video, a group of birds suddenly take off as the lynx leaps towards them.

The jumping lynx is able to grab one of the ducks out of the sky and bring it to the ground.

Read more: Bear visits Okanagan backyard, takes brief pool dip before being shooed away

However, the bird quickly escaped the lynx’s grasp.

Crowell said it was “incredible” to watch the lynx take a huge leap as it went for the birds.

“I’m quite familiar with the cats. I’m a hunter, trapper, and fisherman so I kind of knew what he was up to. It was incredible to see him leap so high and so far,” Crowell said.

Crowell estimates the wild cat may have jumped 15-20 feet as it lunged towards the birds.

