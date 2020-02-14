Menu

Manitoba Hydro employee captures video of lynx family on highway

By Shane Gibson CJOB
Posted February 14, 2020 2:01 pm
Updated February 14, 2020 2:02 pm
Manitoba Hydro employee Shaun Kirchmann filmed a family of lynx crossing the highway near Grand Rapids, Man.
Manitoba Hydro employee Shaun Kirchmann filmed a family of lynx crossing the highway near Grand Rapids, Man. Manitoba Hydro/Twitter

Video of a family of lynx crossing a Manitoba highway had been viewed tens of thousands of times less than a day after it was posted Thursday.

The minute-long video posted to Manitoba Hydro’s twitter account shows a mother lynx and her five kittens crossing a section of Highway 6 on the way to Grand Rapids.

Story continues below advertisement

The mother crosses first after looking towards the camera, followed by three of her litter. A fourth kitten runs across before a fifth kitten cautiously crosses after waiting and watching the rest make it safely across.

In the post, Hydro writes employee Shaun Kirchmann caught the rare sight after noticing “a bunch of little heads peeking from the trees” along the highway.

The post had been viewed over 51,000 times by shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
