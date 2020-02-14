Manitoba Hydro employee captures video of lynx family on highway

Send this page to someone via email

Video of a family of lynx crossing a Manitoba highway had been viewed tens of thousands of times less than a day after it was posted Thursday.

The minute-long video posted to Manitoba Hydro’s twitter account shows a mother lynx and her five kittens crossing a section of Highway 6 on the way to Grand Rapids.

⚠️ Caution: cat crossing ⚠️ Our employee Shaun Kirchmann filmed this lynx litter on the highway to Grand Rapids after he saw a bunch of little heads peeking from the trees 😻 pic.twitter.com/hh3ct6PKj9 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) February 13, 2020

The mother crosses first after looking towards the camera, followed by three of her litter. A fourth kitten runs across before a fifth kitten cautiously crosses after waiting and watching the rest make it safely across.

In the post, Hydro writes employee Shaun Kirchmann caught the rare sight after noticing “a bunch of little heads peeking from the trees” along the highway.

The post had been viewed over 51,000 times by shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

