Bear visits Okanagan backyard, takes brief pool dip before being shooed away

An Okanagan woman captured video of an unwanted visitor briefly enjoying a cool pool dip this week.

The video was filmed in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood, with the woman saying she’s even found the bear on her outdoor furniture, and that it once took one of the cushions.

In the video, you can hear her shooing the young bear out of the pool.

The woman in this video says she’s been actively bear smart and doesn’t leave food or possible attractants out, but that still hasn’t stopped the bruin from visiting.

