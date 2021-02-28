Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 9:46 am
Emergency crews at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Confederation Parkway and Eglinton Avenue on Saturday.
Emergency crews at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Confederation Parkway and Eglinton Avenue on Saturday. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Confederation Parkway and Huntington Ridge Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Video captures dramatic arrest of man who police allege stole tow truck in Brampton

A police spokesperson told Global News Sunday morning that the victim remained in hospital in critical condition.

Trending Stories

Officers said the pedestrian is a “female young person,” meaning she is under the age of 18, but didn’t elaborate further.

Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeMississaugapeel policePeel RegionMississauga collisionMississauga pedestrian struckConfederation ParkwayHuntington Ridge Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers