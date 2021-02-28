Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of Confederation Parkway and Huntington Ridge Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson told Global News Sunday morning that the victim remained in hospital in critical condition.
Trending Stories
Officers said the pedestrian is a “female young person,” meaning she is under the age of 18, but didn’t elaborate further.
Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene of the collision.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments