City of Vancouver collected 108 tonnes of garbage from Strathcona Park in less than five months

After the tent city was established, Maclaren said, the sanitation situation escalated through the summer and fall as residents reported huge increases in garbage to the city.“Weeks would go by without any pickup and more garbage would accumulate,” said Maclaren.

“Sometimes we were told it was a hazard, it’s hazardous materials and it needs to stay in place for a while, which never made any sense to us.”The City of Vancouver said that from January to September of last year, crews picked up approximately 14,000 kilograms of garbage from Strathcona Park, with collection increasing during the summer months.