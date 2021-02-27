Coronavirus: Steady decline of confirmed cases in Okanagan continues

Send this page to someone via email

Every week, the B.C. Centre of Disease Control (BC CDC) releases a map showing cases per subregion across the province, with lighter colours showing low numbers and dark colours indicating case spikes.

For the Interior Health region, the latest data shows a continuing trend of falling case totals, as indicated by the map’s growing light-coloured tones.

Between Feb. 12 and 18, of the many subregions within Interior Health, only two had more than 20 cases – the Central Okanagan and Kamloops. During that same timespan, 15 subregions had zero cases.

To put that in context, one month ago, from Jan. 22-28, there were five subregions with no cases.

The Kamloops subregion had the most cases at 78, with the Central Okanagan next at 36, followed by Merritt (12) and South Okanagan (10).

From Feb. 7-13, the Central Okanagan had 69 confirmed cases, while Kamloops had 116.

On a larger scale, for the Okanagan, there were 75 confirmed cases between Feb. 19 and 25, up slightly from 75 one week earlier, but still down 15 cases from two weeks ago.

One month ago, between Jan. 15-21 there were 173 confirmed cases.

The Okanagan health region encompasses Enderby, Armstrong, Vernon, Central Okanagan, Summerland, Princeton, Summerland, Penticton, Keremeos and South Okanagan.

Below are the weekly case totals for the Okanagan since late October:

Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases

Nov. 13-26: 420 cases

Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases

Dec. 4-10: 371 cases

Dec. 11-17: 375 cases

Dec. 18-24: 290 cases

Dec. 25-31: 210 cases

Jan. 1-7: 303 cases

Jan. 8-14: 222 cases

Jan. 15-21: 173 cases

Jan. 22-28: 152 cases

Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: 150 cases

Feb. 5-11: 90 cases

Feb. 12-18: 71

Feb. 19-25: 75 cases

Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 25, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2021, in brackets

Okanagan: 4,245 cases (4,122)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 2,469 cases (2,230)

East Kootenay: 371 cases (361)

Kootenay Boundary: 210 cases (203)

Number of cases per major region from Feb. 19-25:

Note: Prior cases from Feb. 5-11 in brackets

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 141 cases (264)

Okanagan: 75 cases (90)

East Kootenay: 8 cases (3)

Kootenay Boundary: 6 cases (0)

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from Feb. 14-20:

Note: Prior cases from Feb. 7-13 in brackets

Kamloops: 78 (116)

Central Okanagan: 36 (69)

Merritt: 12 (26)

South Okanagan: 10 (3)

Vernon: 9 (11)

Salmon Arm: 8 (14)

Cariboo-Chilcotin: 7 (8)

Cranbrook: 6 (0)

Revelstoke: 4 (22)

Grand Forks: 3 (0)

Penticton: 3 (1)

Kimberley: 2 (1)

Fernie: 1 (0)

Kettle Valley: 1 (0)

Princeton: 1 (0)

Summerland: 1 (4)

100 Mile House: 0 (2)

Armstrong: 0 (1)

Arrow Lakes: 0 (0)

Castlegar: 0 (0)

Creston: 0 (0)

Enderby: 0 (0)

Golden: 0 (0)

Keremeos: 0 (1)

Kootenay Lake: 0 (0)

Lillooet: 0 (0)

Nelson: 0 (0)

North Thompson: 0 (0)

South Cariboo: 0 (3)

Trail: 0 (0)

Windermere: 0 (1)

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.

