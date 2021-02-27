Winnipeg Jets place defenseman Tucker Poolman on injured reserve list

Send this page to someone via email

Defenseman Tucker Poolman has landed on the injured reserve list for the Winnipeg Jets ahead of Saturday’s match-up against Montreal.

The Jets recalled defenseman Logan Stanley in his place.

I don't believe this will affect Poolman's availability for Tuesday night's game against Edmonton, as this transaction should be retroactive to Monday, and the 7-day time requirement will be fulfilled. https://t.co/bbV5RppQR2 — Skylar Peters (@CJOBSkylar) February 27, 2021

Poolman didn’t play in the Jets’ first meeting with the Canadiens on Thursday, after leaving Sunday’s win over Vancouver early with an upper-body injury.

Coach Paul Maurice said after that game there wasn’t a specific moment that led to the blue-liner’s exit that night.

“There was no mechanism of injury,” Maurice told reporters Sunday night. “There wasn’t an event that happened on the ice — he just didn’t feel he could continue in the third. We’ll say it’s upper-body, and we’ll see how he feels in a couple of days.”

Sportsnet.ca’s Ken Wiebe says Poolman was on the ice with the Jets for a heavily-attended optional skate Saturday morning.

No line rushes, so expecting the same units as Thur. Tucker Poolman staying on for extra work, so he's probably not quite ready or #NHLJets are being cautious. Sami Niku stays in on the back end. Harkins, Vesalainen, Gustafsson, Toninato, Nogier, Stanley also on for extra work — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) February 27, 2021

Poolman missed 11 games earlier this season after landing on the team’s COVID/Reserve list.

The 27-year-old from East Grand Forks, Min., hasn’t recorded a point in his seven appearances with the Jets this season.

The Jets continue a four-game homestand Saturday night against Montreal — Kelly Moore brings you the pre-game show at 7 p.m., and Jamie Thomas and Paul Edmonds have the call of the game beginning at 9 p.m. on 680 CJOB.

