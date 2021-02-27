Winnipeg Jets place defenseman Tucker Poolman on injured reserve list

Defenseman Tucker Poolman has landed on the injured reserve list for the Winnipeg Jets ahead of Saturday’s match-up against Montreal.
The Jets recalled defenseman Logan Stanley in his place.
Poolman didn’t play in the Jets’ first meeting with the Canadiens on Thursday, after leaving Sunday’s win over Vancouver early with an upper-body injury.
Coach Paul Maurice said after that game there wasn’t a specific moment that led to the blue-liner’s exit that night.
“There was no mechanism of injury,” Maurice told reporters Sunday night. “There wasn’t an event that happened on the ice — he just didn’t feel he could continue in the third. We’ll say it’s upper-body, and we’ll see how he feels in a couple of days.”
Sportsnet.ca’s Ken Wiebe says Poolman was on the ice with the Jets for a heavily-attended optional skate Saturday morning.
Poolman missed 11 games earlier this season after landing on the team’s COVID/Reserve list.
The 27-year-old from East Grand Forks, Min., hasn’t recorded a point in his seven appearances with the Jets this season.
The Jets continue a four-game homestand Saturday night against Montreal
