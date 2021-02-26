London, Ont., youth charged following robbery, police on the lookout for 2 others

Send this page to someone via email

One London, Ont., youth has been charged and two others are on the loose after a robbery took place in the city’s west-end.

Police say officers responded around 1:10 p.m. Thursday to the 1000-block of Oxford Street West.

Officers learned a boy had been reportedly robbed in a parking lot by a few youths he didn’t know.

One of the suspects reportedly took out a knife while the other two assaulted the victim.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Using video surveillance, one of the suspects was identified and arrested. Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery.

He’s set to appear in court on May 31.

Police describe a suspect vehicle as a white, 4-door sedan with a sunroof.

Officers are still looking for two other suspects. One of them is described as a white male with long hair pulled into a bun.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

