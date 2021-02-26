Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., youth charged following robbery, police on the lookout for 2 others

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 26, 2021 6:09 pm
London police say a boy was reportedly robbed by a few youths he didn't know in a parking lot on Thursday in the 1000-block of Oxford Street West.  .
London police say a boy was reportedly robbed by a few youths he didn't know in a parking lot on Thursday in the 1000-block of Oxford Street West.  . File / Global News

One London, Ont., youth has been charged and two others are on the loose after a robbery took place in the city’s west-end.

Police say officers responded around 1:10 p.m. Thursday to the 1000-block of Oxford Street West.

Officers learned a boy had been reportedly robbed in a parking lot by a few youths he didn’t know.

Read more: London police charge 2 more youths as investigation into student area robberies and assaults continues

One of the suspects reportedly took out a knife while the other two assaulted the victim.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Using video surveillance, one of the suspects was identified and arrested. Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He’s set to appear in court on May 31.

Read more: London teens charged after man robbed of bus tickets, police say

Police describe a suspect vehicle as a white, 4-door sedan with a sunroof.

Officers are still looking for two other suspects. One of them is described as a white male with long hair pulled into a bun.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Toronto police take 3 youths into custody following Cabbagetown robbery' Toronto police take 3 youths into custody following Cabbagetown robbery
Toronto police take 3 youths into custody following Cabbagetown robbery – May 29, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonRobberyLondon PoliceArmed RobberyYouthyouth chargedOxford Street WestLondon police youth charged robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers