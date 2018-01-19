London police charge 2 more youths as investigation into student area robberies and assaults continues

Five more charges have been laid in the ongoing investigation into robberies and assaults in student areas.

In November, police announced 40 charges stemming from the investigation, with 12 youths and one adult charged. Over the past week, officers said they have charged another two youths.

A 16-year-old London youth was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, while a 13-year-old youth, also from London, was charged with public mischief to divert suspicion from self or cause another to be suspected. Both are expected to appear in London court on Feb. 26.

In addition, police say three of those previously charged are also facing new charges.

A 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old male and William Tapia, 18, all of London, have been charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

The youths cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Since May 2017, a number of violent events involving robbery, assault, break and enter, and theft have taken place in areas near Western University, Fanshawe College, and the northwest end of the City. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously here.