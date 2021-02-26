Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

31-year-old woman arrested, charged for bizarre unprovoked attack on Burnaby senior

By Amy Judd Global News
Burnaby RCMP released this image from a surveillance video of the suspect back in April, 2020.
Burnaby RCMP released this image from a surveillance video of the suspect back in April, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

A 31-year-old woman has now been arrested for the assault of a Burnaby senior about 11 months ago.

On April 3, 2020, the younger woman approached an 84-year-old woman using a walker on Central Boulevard near Metrotown Skytrain Station.

A surveillance video shared by Burnaby RCMP in May, 2020, showed the younger woman tripping the senior, knocking her to the ground.

Click to play video 'Burnaby RCMP looking for suspect in bizarre kicking incident near Metro Town' Burnaby RCMP looking for suspect in bizarre kicking incident near Metro Town
Burnaby RCMP looking for suspect in bizarre kicking incident near Metro Town – May 28, 2020

Police said at the time the senior was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The attack appeared to be unprovoked and police said it did not appear the suspect and victim knew each other.

Trending Stories

Read more: Burnaby RCMP search for suspect accused of tripping 84-year-old woman

After a lengthy investigation, we are pleased to announce that we have identified a suspect and made an arrest, Cpl. Brett Cunningham of the Burnaby RCMP said in a release.

Police confirmed Hayun Song, a 31-year-old woman from Vancouver, has now been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Click to play video 'Senior kicked over near Metrotown in Burnaby' Senior kicked over near Metrotown in Burnaby
Senior kicked over near Metrotown in Burnaby – May 29, 2020

RCMP confirmed Friday, Song was also arrested for a bizarre incident in May 2017, when she kicked a stranger’s dog in Burnaby for no apparent reason.

Dean Borosevich told Global News at the time he was walking his dog, Buttons, near Lougheed Highway and Rosser Avenue on May 7, 2017, when he was approached by a complete stranger who kicked his dog.

Story continues below advertisement

“She actually stepped over and gave Buttons a good kick in the ribs – just completely out of nowhere,” he said.

Song was later arrested and charged for that incident.

NOTE: Burnaby RCMP originally said the suspect was 32 years old. They later issued a correction to say she is 31 years old.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
burnaby rcmpBurnaby crimeSenior Attackedburnaby rcmp arrestBurnaby senior attackedBurnaby unprovoked attackSenior unprovoked attack
Flyers
More weekly flyers