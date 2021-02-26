31-year-old woman arrested, charged for bizarre unprovoked attack on Burnaby senior

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old woman has now been arrested for the assault of a Burnaby senior about 11 months ago.

On April 3, 2020, the younger woman approached an 84-year-old woman using a walker on Central Boulevard near Metrotown Skytrain Station.

A surveillance video shared by Burnaby RCMP in May, 2020, showed the younger woman tripping the senior, knocking her to the ground.

0:34 Burnaby RCMP looking for suspect in bizarre kicking incident near Metro Town Burnaby RCMP looking for suspect in bizarre kicking incident near Metro Town – May 28, 2020

Police said at the time the senior was injured.

The attack appeared to be unprovoked and police said it did not appear the suspect and victim knew each other.

After a lengthy investigation, we are pleased to announce that we have identified a suspect and made an arrest, Cpl. Brett Cunningham of the Burnaby RCMP said in a release.

Police confirmed Hayun Song, a 31-year-old woman from Vancouver, has now been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

2:02 Senior kicked over near Metrotown in Burnaby Senior kicked over near Metrotown in Burnaby – May 29, 2020

RCMP confirmed Friday, Song was also arrested for a bizarre incident in May 2017, when she kicked a stranger’s dog in Burnaby for no apparent reason.

Dean Borosevich told Global News at the time he was walking his dog, Buttons, near Lougheed Highway and Rosser Avenue on May 7, 2017, when he was approached by a complete stranger who kicked his dog.

“She actually stepped over and gave Buttons a good kick in the ribs – just completely out of nowhere,” he said.

Song was later arrested and charged for that incident.

NOTE: Burnaby RCMP originally said the suspect was 32 years old. They later issued a correction to say she is 31 years old.