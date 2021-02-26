Body found in debris after residence explodes in Morin-Heights: SQ police

Send this page to someone via email

A body has been found in the rubble of a Morin-Heights home in the Laurentians after the house exploded on Friday morning, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed.

SQ police say the house on Trois-Pierre Street exploded just before 11:20 a.m., when local emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Read more: Probe ongoing in slaying of Laval woman who had reported threats just days before

A fire had broken out at the residence, which was extinguished by firefighters on site. Authorities first said no victims were found in the debris, but confirmed late Friday evening that they had found a body. No information on the victim is yet available.

Police are still looking for other possible victims that could have been inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials could not confirm the cause of the incident. An investigation is underway.

3:42 Coronavirus: Quebec minister addresses questions on vaccine registrations, talks 2nd doses for long-term care homes Coronavirus: Quebec minister addresses questions on vaccine registrations, talks 2nd doses for long-term care homes

1:20 Coronavirus: Quebec’s top doctor explains reason for mask-wearing for elementary schools in red zones Coronavirus: Quebec’s top doctor explains reason for mask-wearing for elementary schools in red zones