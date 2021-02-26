Two taken to hospital in Ness Avenue crash Friday afternoon

Winnipeg police and a tow truck were on scene Friday afternoon at a crash on Ness Avenue and Moorgate Street in the St. James area.
A red vehicle could be seen flipped on to its roof after an apparent collision with a grey van just before 12:30 p.m.
Police said two people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident, both in stable condition.
