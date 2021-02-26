Menu

Traffic

Two taken to hospital in Ness Avenue crash Friday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Police and a tow truck survey the scene at Ness Avenue and Moorgate Street Friday afternoon.
Police and a tow truck survey the scene at Ness Avenue and Moorgate Street Friday afternoon. Sam Thompson / Global News

Winnipeg police and a tow truck were on scene Friday afternoon at a crash on Ness Avenue and Moorgate Street in the St. James area.

Read more: Five hospitalized in seven-vehicle Winnipeg crash

A red vehicle could be seen flipped on to its roof after an apparent collision with a grey van just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said two people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident, both in stable condition.
