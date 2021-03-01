Okanagan weather: mild start to March

Send this page to someone via email

March began on a mild note Monday morning with temperatures hovering just below the freezing mark early in the day before bumping up toward high single digits late in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around to start the month, a trend that will linger into Tuesday before sunshine returns on Wednesday.

Clouds are likely with a chance of precipitation early Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs drift between 9 C and 11 C through the entire week with overnight lows continuing to hover around or just above the freezing mark.

Sunshine gets back into full swing with a bit of upper ridging moving in across the region during the day on Thursday.

The first weekend of March is shaping up to be a bit unsettled with clouds and the potential for mixed precipitation returning to the Okanagan along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

