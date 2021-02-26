Peterborough man found with fentanyl, cocaine after warrant executed: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing drug and weapons charges as part of an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday evening investigators executed a warrant leading to the arrest of a man and the seizure of 105.4 grams of cocaine and 44 grams of fentanyl, along with a knife.

Cameron Soon, 21, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with a release order to not possess any weapons, to not possess or consume any unlawful drugs or substances and to not possess any drug paraphernalia.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

