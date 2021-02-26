Kidney disease awareness campaign kicks off Monday in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a unique way to raise awareness and funds to support Canadians living with kidney disease.

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is launching the annual #SixDegreeChallenge on Monday, March 1.

The Six Degree Challenge is inviting people to post a picture of themselves on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, throwing up “the six” (holding up six fingers), sharing their connection to kidney disease and tagging six friends in the caption, nominating them to do the same.

Four million Canadians are affected by kidney disease.

On World Kidney Day, March 11, the foundation will host a 24-hour day of giving. Donations can be made online at http://www.sixdegreechallenge.com or by calling 1-800-387-4474.

All funds raised will provide programming and services for Canadians affected by kidney disease and fund kidney research to improve treatments and ultimately discover a cure.

Saverina Scozzari, the spokesperson for the event in Hamilton, called in to CHML’s Health and Wellness Show.

Scozzari says she is high-risk amid the pandemic given her kidney disease, but she has more or less gotten used to life in lockdown.

The 24-year-old was born with a malformed kidney and has been told since day one that she would likely need a transplant. Luckily, her parents have been determined to be matches, when the need arises.

5:04 Coronavirus: Organ transplant patients waiting on the sidelines of the COVID-19 crisis Coronavirus: Organ transplant patients waiting on the sidelines of the COVID-19 crisis – Apr 19, 2020

Scozzari says her life journey has been a lot of “trial and error”‘ and has been more of a mental challenge than a physical one, with the timing of transplant a constant unknown. However, she says, it has made her stronger.

“I think it’s responsible for a lot of my character… I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am without it.”

This year’s Six Degree Challenge is her second. She says the campaign is really about spreading awareness.

“When [people] think about kidney disease, they think it’s all older people, but it really affects everybody.”

“This campaign shows you that either you’re affected or you know someone who is affected.”

The theme for this year’s Six Degree Challenge is ‘Living well with kidney disease.’

