After years of delays, northwest Edmonton Police Service campus set to open March 1

After two years of delays, due in large part to a leaky roof that needed to be replaced, the Edmonton Police Service’s new northwest campus will open next week.

The EPS is already in the process of moving into the facility. The Northwest Division Police Station located on site will open on Monday.

“The new northwest campus gives us more opportunities to improve public and officer safety,” EPS chief Dale McFee said in a news release Friday morning.

“While we can respond more effectively to crime in northwest Edmonton, we can also give our newest officers additional opportunities to train in an integrated community policing environment. By combining our business areas, from training to the frontline, we can create new synergies between staff and have a more comprehensive approach to the service we provide to the public.”

Work on the 183,000-square-foot facility started in the summer of 2016 and the majority of construction was complete by the end of 2018. However, in July 2019, the city revealed water leaks from the building’s roof and mechanical systems were identified through the course of winter 2018-19.

At the time, officials said the roof was leaking in more than 10 places and that EPS staff would not be able to move into the building because the ceiling was dropping and there were water spots on the ceiling tiles.

In May 2020, Edmonton city council approved an additional $4.6 million to replace the roof.

The new building will be home to more than 250 employees. Along with the Northwest Division Police Station, the building will also be home to recruit training, professional development and detainee care.

The EPS said the detainee centre has been designed for increased safety and security. It has an open layout and additional holding cells, which the EPS says will help prevent overcrowding, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The northwest campus, located at 18440 – 127 St., was originally scheduled to open in March 2019. The total budget for the project came in at $119 million, the EPS said.

The inside of the EPS northwest campus, which opens March 1, 2021. Courtesy, EPS