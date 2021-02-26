Report points finger at NDP interference as major factor in Manitoba Hydro cost overruns

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

A long-awaited report on a new Manitoba transmission line says the previous government’s own obstinance was the primary driver for billions in cost overruns.

The Economic Review of Bipole III and Keeyask Report, released Friday, points to the NDP’s insistence the transmission line run down the western side of the province as a major reason why the project went from $9.7 billion to $13.4 billion.

The review describes “the genesis of the Keeyask and Bipole III projects deriving from the vision of Government that hydroelectricity is “Manitoba’s oil” and therefore a source of transformational economic development driven by exports,” reads a release.

“However, Government became ‘locked in’ on the projects, leading to direct Government action to place constraints on the regulatory and approval processes for them.”

The report shows that the routing of Bipole III down the western side added at least $400 million to the cost, while some evidence suggests had it run down the eastern side, it would have avoided $1 billion in costs.

“Potential options were excluded and this – combined with Government action to constrain the regulatory and approval processes – drove the projects to approval and construction start dates on inflexible timelines and with incomplete analysis.”

This is far from the only problem found by the report author, former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.

Others included the government agreeing to energy export contracts that means the Public Utilities Board, which sets rates and approves projects, effectively had no choice but to approve the project so that Hydro could meet its contractual obligations.

“Manitoba Hydro’s submissions during proceedings before the Public Utilities Board were characterized by rapidly shifting economic assumptions and emerging facts or options that were either ignored or explained away in the rush to approval,” writes Wall.

“Some of these core assumptions were abandoned just months after approval was granted for the projects.” Tweet This

After the project was completed, the report found that there were no considerations made for the potential impact on Manitoba’s finances in the future.

“The Review found no interaction, presentation, discussion, or document that showed that the input of the Treasury Board Secretariat or the Department of Finance was sought or heard in the planning or execution of the project plans.”

In total, 85 findings and 69 recommendations were made to prevent such cost overruns in the future, and to help Manitoba Hydro and the Public Utilities Board.

One of those recommendations was to impose a mandate “to focus on the core functions of providing electricity to Manitoba reliably and cost effectively.”

The report makes no mention of privatizing or selling Manitoba Hydro to achieve any of the recommendations.

–More to come.