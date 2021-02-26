Menu

Environment

Ontario Parks reports campsite reservations have doubled from 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2021 9:05 am
A man checks out a trail map in Ontario's Algonquin Park in this undated handout photo. Ontario Parks says that reservations for its campsites have nearly doubled since the same time last year.
A man checks out a trail map in Ontario's Algonquin Park in this undated handout photo. Ontario Parks says that reservations for its campsites have nearly doubled since the same time last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Algonquin Park Museum

ALGONQUIN PARK, Ont. — Ontario Parks says that reservations for its campsites have nearly doubled since the same time last year.

The provincial government agency says that bookings made between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5 have increased almost 100 per cent.

They say that campers have made 58,475 reservations in that span this year, up from 29,504 reservations in the same period in 2020.

The agency recommends that campers do their research well in advance of their reservation date becoming available on its website so they can book as early as possible.

They also suggest camping at a less popular park to ensure greater availability for sites.

Algonquin, Killbear, Pinery, Sandbanks and Bon Echo are Ontario’s five busiest provincial parks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentOntario ParksAlgonquinCampsitesOntario provincial parksSandbankspineryBon EchoCamp SiteKillbearOntario campsite reservationsontario campsites
