Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes family dispute ends in assault, forcible confinement, weapons charges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 9:06 am
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault, weapons and forcible confinement charges.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault, weapons and forcible confinement charges. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man faces a number of charges including forcible confinement and assault following an incident between two family members in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a call for assistance after an altercation between two family members. One of the individuals suffered minor injuries.

Police say “numerous” firearms and other weapons were removed from the residence.

Ryan Jones, 28, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Trending Stories

He was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay on Friday, OPP said.

Click to play video 'Increase in domestic violence reported during lockdown' Increase in domestic violence reported during lockdown
Increase in domestic violence reported during lockdown
