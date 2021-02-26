Manitoba releases first flood forecast, risk of major event low

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial officials say the risk of a major flood this spring throughout Manitoba appears to be low at this time.

“Despite the current risk for high water activity being low this spring, our government remains vigilant and prepared and will continue to monitor watershed conditions across the province,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“Our Hydrologic Forecast Centre provides accurate and timely hydrologic forecasts, and monitors river flows and lake levels daily throughout the year. We have complete confidence that our government is prepared to respond to any potential hydrologic event and ensure the safety of all Manitobans,” Schuler added.

Some factors for this favourable forecast include low amounts of moisture in the soil and below-average totals of rain and snow over the last couple of months.

Officials expect the Red River Floodway and Portage Diversion will have minimal operations if conditions remain the same.

The Shellmouth Reservoir is also in good condition.

Things the province will be watching for over the coming months include how much snow or rain there is and how fast the spring thaw takes place.

The next updated outlook is expected in late March.