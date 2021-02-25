COVID-19: Families worried as AHS releases control of Millrise Seniors Village back to operators

Send this page to someone via email

For several months, Millrise Seniors Village in Calgary was one of the long-term care homes experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. Concerns were raised by family members of loved ones living there that prompted Alberta Health Services to step in and take over.

In a previous statement to Global News, Millrise management admitted it was tough in those early days with staff having to be quarantined, but they appreciated the added support that put them in a much better position to care for residents.

Now, nearly a year later, AHS is handing the facility back to the operators.

Michael Sondermann’s parents both live in the Millrise facility owned by Retirement Concepts. Wolfgang and Margarete Sondermann have lived there for nearly five years.

Wolfgang and Margarete Sondermann. Courtesy: Michael Sondermann

Sondermann said he’s worried about the uncertainty.

“It floors me. It’s almost unbelievable AHS says they’re going to pull out,” Sondermann said. Tweet This

“We are back to having Retirement Concepts be in control of that building and they controlled it to the extent AHS needed to go in and take over, so something was failing.”

AHS made the decision despite concerns revealed in a letter to families.

“It is in the best interest of residents that AHS end the contract with Millrise,” the letter reads in part. “While we have continually engaged with senior leadership at Millrise Seniors Village 3 Limited Partnership requesting clarity and understanding as to how they would improve the provision of care and support for residents should they be reinstated as operators, we are not satisfied that the required changes would occur.”

“AHS has said to us there’s no confidence they can abide by the basic standards,” Sondermann said. Tweet This

“We’ve had a demonstration of the inability by the owners to protect residents and now we have a demonstration of the unwillingness of the government to continue to protect people.”

In a statement to Global News, AHS said, ‘it will continue to work with Millrise Seniors Village 3 Limited Partnership over the coming weeks regarding a transition plan for the care of residents, including the ownership group’s plans for the Millrise building.’

A ministerial order was issued last April instructing AHS to loan staff to the facility. AHS also contracted AgeCare to help provide care.

“Why is that ministerial order being rescinded when Retirement Concepts has proven incapable of managing that building and ensuring the safety of the residents there,” Sondermann said.

According to AHS, AgeCare will continue to provide care up until July 29, 2021.

“There will be no changes to care or services during the six-month transition period,” AHS said.

“To my understanding, there are three potential outcomes; 1) Retirement Concept sells the building; 2) Retirement Concept maintains control — and if they do that, (it) means there will be no public beds…; 3) Retirement Concepts walks away,” Sondermann said.

Barbara Berry, a spokesperson with Retirement Concepts, said the company “is still working collaboratively with AHS to resolve the issues (and) the company wants (a) resolution that is in the best interests of the residents, their families and the staff.”