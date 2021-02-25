2 dogs rescued in Lepage Avenue blaze: Ottawa fire

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Carlington home will be displaced by a Thursday morning fire but their two pooches will carry on after fire crews rescued both and revived one.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a release that a Lepage Avenue resident called at 11:42 a.m. to report smoke coming from a neighbouring home.

Firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later and forced their way inside to begin attacking the fire.

The main body of the blaze was quickly extinguished and smoke was ventilated from the home, OFS said.

Firefighters confirmed the residents were not home at the time of the blaze, but crews did locate two dogs in the house, one of which was unresponsive.

The dog was provided oxygen via a specialized first-aid mask for pets and was revived, later being transported for veterinary care. The other pet recovered on its own and took shelter at a neighbour’s home.

The fire was declared under control at 12:41 p.m., OFS said.

The residents of the home will be displaced as a result of the blaze, according to the release.

An OFS investigator has been dispatched to determine the origins of the fire.

