Canada

Quebec’s Caisse posts 7.7% return in 2020 as real estate underperforms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2021 12:45 pm
Charles Emond, president of Quebec's Caisse de Depot pension fund, speaks to the media at a news conference Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Montreal.
Charles Emond, president of Quebec's Caisse de Depot pension fund, speaks to the media at a news conference Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec posted a return of 7.7 per cent in 2020, missing its benchmark index of 9.2 per cent.

The investment fund’s performance was dragged down by real estate investments, which suffered during the pandemic, the Caisse says.

The Caisse’s real estate portfolio, which includes shopping centers and office buildings, declined 15.6 per cent in 2020, the Caisse says.

Caisse president and chief executive officer Charles Emond says the return meets the needs of its depositors, which require around a 6 per cent average return over the long term.

The annualized return over five and ten years was 7.8 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively, the Caisse says.

As of Dec. 31, the Caisse’s net assets stood at $365 billion, it says.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
