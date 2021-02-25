Menu

Crime

Trenton man charged with human trafficking following investigation: Durham police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 10:40 am
A Trenton, Ont., man has been arrested following a human trafficking investigation by Durham police.
A Trenton, Ont., man has been arrested following a human trafficking investigation by Durham region police.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, in July 2020, officers with the human trafficking unit launched an investigation after a 36-year-old woman alleged she had been procured by a man to work for him as an escort in the sex trade.

Police on Thursday said Cody Butler, 23, of Trenton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Material benefit from sexual services
  • Procuring/exercising control of a person over 18
  • Trafficking persons by recruiting
  • Material benefit by trafficking a person over 18
He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police say they want to ensure there are no further victims in connection to Butler. Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det./Const. Chapman of the human trafficking unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604 or 5600. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online where tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

