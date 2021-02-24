30 more positive tests for COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 30 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of local COVID-19 cases to 10,468.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases falls to 40.9 with Wednesday’s announcement.

Another 47 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 9,922.

For the fourth straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported leaving the death toll at 222, a number that includes the 19 people who have died this month.

This leaves the area with 316 active COVID-19 cases, 22 less than a day earlier.

There are currently 26 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including five who are in need of intensive care.

There was one new outbreak reported at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge where a staff member and a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

There was an underwhelming seven more people who received a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine although 470 doses of the vaccine were administered overall.

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,054 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 296,173.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 363 cases were recorded in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 94 in York Region, 53 in Simcoe Muskoka and 50 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,893 as nine more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

