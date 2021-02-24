Vancouver man hospitalized after confrontation with anti-gay street preacher sues city and police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who suffered a badly broken leg following a confrontation in Vancouver’s West End last summer has filed a lawsuit against the city and police for failing to adequately protect the community from anti-LGBTQ2 protesters.

Justin Morissette is also suing Dorre Shepherd Love, a street preacher who faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with the incident.

Love is accused of trying to “provoke hostile reaction from members of the LGBTQ community” and “incite general public disorder in the West End,” according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week.

The civil claim says police were well aware of Love’s behaviour and failed to “maintain the public order.”

In July, police arrested Love, who said at the time that he would not stop preaching, according to the claim.

On Aug. 22, Morissette approached the group, saying he asked them to turn the volume down on their loudspeaker. When they refused, he tried to lower the volume himself and someone pushed him away.

Morissette suffered a badly broken leg in the incident, the civil claim says.

“He put his leg behind my left leg and then with me still locked in a full nelson, wrenched my body against his leg until my leg snapped,” Morissette told Global News at the time.

Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries and an unidentified Vancouver police officer are also named in the lawsuit.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Vancouver city council, meanwhile, is set to discuss a report from city staff that recommends changes to the noise control bylaw that would prohibit unauthorized loudspeakers in public spaces. The city also recommends a $250 fine for rule-breakers.

— With files from Simon Little

