New affordable housing announced for downtown Kelowna

A new affordable housing complex has been announced for downtown Kelowna.

The 68-unit building is expected to provide homes for low- to moderate-income individuals and families at below-market rates, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The six-storey wood-frame building with above-ground parking will be located at 555 Fuller Ave. near Bertram Street.

Eight units are expected to be fully accessible for people with disabilities, and Pathways Abilities Society will manage the entire site.

The building will be called Hadgraft Wilson Place, in recognition of two families who were strong advocates for persons with disabilities, according to a news release.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said.

“Investments like this one right here in downtown Kelowna demonstrates our government’s commitment to providing access to safe, affordable homes for singles, seniors, families and persons with disabilities, while helping create good middle-class jobs and stimulate the economy.”

The land is owned by the City of Kelowna, which is providing it for use on a long-term lease.

“This development will not only increase the amount of affordable housing in the city, but also supports the city’s official community plan and the desire for a more dense, walkable downtown core,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said.

The federal government is providing at least $2.48 million towards the project, while the province is contributing at least $7.7 million.

Another $2.45 million will also be provided through an affordable housing fund that involves joint funding between the provincial and federal governments.

The new building is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

