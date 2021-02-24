Patient surge puts Campbellford Memorial Hospital emergency department, inpatient unit at capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Campbellford Memorial Hospital reports it is currently operating at full capacity in both its emergency department and inpatient units due to a surge in acutely ill patients.

On Wednesday the hospital reported a “significant and sustained” surge in acutely ill patients who have required in-patient admission for continued care.

Currently, the hospital does not have any COVID-19 patients. Rather, the diagnoses range from exacerbation of chronic illnesses such as congestive heart failure or health events such as a cardiac arrest or stroke or hip fractures.

“In some cases, patients arriving at the hospital have been having difficulty coping in their own home,” the hospital stated.

The patient surge has prompted the hospital to cancel non-urgent scopes beginning on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

“Patients are being advised to expect longer than normal wait times at the CMH, ED, and are encouraged to seek options other than the emergency department for non-urgent conditions,” the hospital said.

Alternate options to the emergency department include:

Ontario’s virtual care online at www.virtualcarenow.ca

TeleHealth Ontario: 1-866-797-0000

contact a primary care provider or attend an after-hours clinic

Updates on the hospital’s services will be posted on the CMH website.