Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Patient surge puts Campbellford Memorial Hospital emergency department, inpatient unit at capacity

By Greg Davis Global News
Campbellford Memorial Hospital is at capacity in its emergency department and inpatient unit.
Campbellford Memorial Hospital is at capacity in its emergency department and inpatient unit. Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Campbellford Memorial Hospital reports it is currently operating at full capacity in both its emergency department and inpatient units due to a surge in acutely ill patients.

On Wednesday the hospital reported a “significant and sustained” surge in acutely ill patients who have required in-patient admission for continued care.

Currently, the hospital does not have any COVID-19 patients. Rather, the diagnoses range from exacerbation of chronic illnesses such as congestive heart failure or health events such as a cardiac arrest or stroke or hip fractures.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario patients to be ranked for life-saving care should ICUs become full

“In some cases, patients arriving at the hospital have been having difficulty coping in their own home,” the hospital stated.

Trending Stories

The patient surge has prompted the hospital to cancel non-urgent scopes beginning on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Patients are being advised to expect longer than normal wait times at the CMH, ED, and are encouraged to seek options other than the emergency department for non-urgent conditions,” the hospital said.

Alternate options to the emergency department include:

  • Ontario’s virtual care online at www.virtualcarenow.ca
  • TeleHealth Ontario: 1-866-797-0000
  • contact a primary care provider or attend an after-hours clinic

Updates on the hospital’s services will be posted on the CMH website.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario ‘doing better’ but COVID-19 deaths expected to mount for a long time' Coronavirus: Ontario ‘doing better’ but COVID-19 deaths expected to mount for a long time
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health CareCampbellfordOntario HospitalsTrent HillsOntario health careOntario HealthcareCampbellford Memorial HospitalOntario hospitalNon Urgent Care
Flyers
More weekly flyers