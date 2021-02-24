Police, family look for missing Regina woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman who has not been in touch with her family or friends for an unusually long amount of time.

Violet Rose Molly Starr-Goforth was last seen Saturday in the 1200 block of McTavish Street.

She is described by police as being five feet six inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and crooked teeth.

Starr-Goforth has pierced ears and tattoos, including a bracelet on her left wrist, a heart and wings on her left shoulder/upper arm and a skull and rose tattoo on her neck, just to the right of her chin.

The Regina woman was last seen wearing black pants, black boots and a red Columbia jacket.

Police said they do not have any indication that she has come to harm, but they said Starr-Goforth’s lack of communication with her family is unusual for her and the family is concerned.

Anyone who has last seen Starr-Goforth or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A close-up of the tattoo on Starr-Goforth’s neck. Regina Police Service / Submitted Photo