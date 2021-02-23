Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos to step aside due to illness

Send this page to someone via email

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos is stepping aside due to illness.

Duclos says in a statement that he felt persistent chest pain over the past several days.

He went to hospital on Sunday and was told he had a pulmonary embolism.

He says he is home again and feeling well, but his doctor recommended he rest for a few days.

Joyce Murray, the minister of digital government, will assume his duties for now.

Duclos has been the Liberal MP for a Quebec City riding since 2015, and was the minister for social development in the Trudeau government’s first mandate.