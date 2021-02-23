Menu

Canada

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos to step aside due to illness

By Staff The Canadian Press
President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Duclos acknowledges the federal government needs "to do better" at responding to formal information requests from the public.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos is stepping aside due to illness.

Duclos says in a statement that he felt persistent chest pain over the past several days.

He went to hospital on Sunday and was told he had a pulmonary embolism.

He says he is home again and feeling well, but his doctor recommended he rest for a few days.

Joyce Murray, the minister of digital government, will assume his duties for now.

Duclos has been the Liberal MP for a Quebec City riding since 2015, and was the minister for social development in the Trudeau government’s first mandate.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
