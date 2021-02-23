N.L. COVID-19 caseload falls again with 15 new cases and 50 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Officials say all of the new infections involve people in the eastern health region, where an outbreak has been spreading through the metro St. John’s area.

Authorities say 50 people have recovered from the virus since Monday, leaving 372 active reported cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s active infection rate is now 71 cases per 100,000 people.

Five people are in hospital because of the disease, and officials say two of those people are in intensive care.

Public health says the outbreak in the St. John’s region was traced to the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, and the province has been in lockdown since Feb. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

