Health

N.L. COVID-19 caseload falls again with 15 new cases and 50 recoveries

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video 'Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike' Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike
COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador are ballooning. Ross Lord explains how a contagious new variant is fuelling the spike, why hundreds of health care workers aren't on the front lines, and how Labrador is calling for a bubble.

Health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Officials say all of the new infections involve people in the eastern health region, where an outbreak has been spreading through the metro St. John’s area.

Authorities say 50 people have recovered from the virus since Monday, leaving 372 active reported cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Read more: N.L. reports 48 new infections, 46 presumed cases as outbreak fears hit Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador’s active infection rate is now 71 cases per 100,000 people.

Five people are in hospital because of the disease, and officials say two of those people are in intensive care.

Public health says the outbreak in the St. John’s region was traced to the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, and the province has been in lockdown since Feb. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

Click to play video 'St. John’s mayor on COVID-19 crisis out east' St. John’s mayor on COVID-19 crisis out east
St. John’s mayor on COVID-19 crisis out east
© 2021 The Canadian Press
