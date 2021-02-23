Regina 2020 mayoral, councillor campaign costs highlighted in expense report

Send this page to someone via email

While Regina’s civic election is behind us, there’s still a bit of detail worth noting after the city released its 2020 Candidate Campaign Contributions and Expenses Report on Monday.

Mayor Sandra Masters, who ousted incumbent and runner-up Michael Fougere to take charge of the city, was the biggest spender. She listed her campaign expenses at $68,289.56 after raising $67,891.36.

Advertising came with the largest price tag during her campaign, costing $33,458.95, while the cost of signs was close behind at $29,429.

Masters’ two highest contributors were Kevin Knight Management, which donated $10,000 to the campaign, and Bruce Axelson, who dished out $8,000. She did not end up with a surplus.

Mayoral candidates are capped at $68,776 on the amount they can spend on their campaign.

Fougere spent $64,047.21 after raising $63547.21, $6487.69 of which was added from a 2016 surplus.

Like Masters’ campaign, advertising was Fougere’s largest expense at $34, 807.62. He spent $24,422.18 in polling, his second most costly expense.

His largest contributors were Dr. Ayman Aboguddah and Tandoori Kabab Restaurant, who paid $5,000 and $3,200, respectively.

Fougere ended up with a surplus of $26.58.

The second runner-up to Masters, Jerry Flegel, also spent a hefty chunk of change for his campaign. He raised $31,396.76 and spent $52,986.35.

Mayoral candidates Tony Fiacco, George Wooldridge and Bob Pearce could face a $10,000 fine and may not be able to run again after failing to submit their campaign expenses.

Campaign costs for councillor candidates

Winning councillor candidates also spent their fair share on their campaigns. Leading the way was Ward 10 Coun. Landon Mohl, who spent $11,259.46 and Ward 1’s Cheryl Stadnichuk, who spent $11,114.92.

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins spent $10,518.70 on his campaign, while Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens spent $10,757.14.

Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli spent $8788.30, Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak spent $8,841.57 and Ward 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc spent $8,087.44.

Ward 7 Coun. Terina Shaw spent $6,088.92 and Ward 5 Coun. John Findura spent $6964.71.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani indicated she did not spend any money on her campaign.

Councillor candidates Carl Humphreys, Nahida Chowdhuary, John Gross, Carmen Hiebert and Bikramjit Singh could face a $10,000 fine and may not be able to run again after failing to submit their campaign expenses.

