Health

New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ottawa shelter: OPH

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 1:11 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to hit Ottawa’s shelter system hard with another local organization reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

A new coronavirus outbreak was declared at an undisclosed shelter as of Monday, where Ottawa Public Health reports three clients and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.

This raises the number of ongoing outbreaks affecting local shelters to five. Three of those outbreaks are reporting more than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the largest such outbreak reporting 108 individuals testing positive.

Trending Stories
Meanwhile, OPH reported 25 new COVID-19 cases locally in its Tuesday update.

While markedly lower than the 55 cases added on Monday, the seven-day average of new cases remained relatively steady at 55 per day as of Tuesday.

Read more: OPH flags possible COVID-19 exposure on Feb. 16 rideshare to Ottawa from Toronto

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases locally dropped to 451 from 477 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 21 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.

