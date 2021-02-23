New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ottawa shelter: OPH

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to hit Ottawa’s shelter system hard with another local organization reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.
A new coronavirus outbreak was declared at an undisclosed shelter as of Monday, where Ottawa Public Health reports three clients and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.
This raises the number of ongoing outbreaks affecting local shelters to five. Three of those outbreaks are reporting more than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the largest such outbreak reporting 108 individuals testing positive.
Meanwhile, OPH reported 25 new COVID-19 cases locally in its Tuesday update.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
While markedly lower than the 55 cases added on Monday, the seven-day average of new cases remained relatively steady at 55 per day as of Tuesday.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases locally dropped to 451 from 477 in the past 24 hours.
There are currently 21 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.View link »
Comments