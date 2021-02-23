Risk for major flooding low in North Dakota: National Weather Service

Send this page to someone via email

The risk of a major flood along the Red River through North Dakota is low at this point, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials say the risk level for a major flood is at 35 per cent, while it sits at 65 per cent for minor flooding.

The area of most concern for minor flooding is the Fargo area.

North Dakota has seen below-average snow while it’s been a bit higher near the Manitoba border.

The ground was also fairly dry before winter settled in.

Ice levels on the river are also below normal due to a mostly mild winter

North Dakota can provide a snapshot on how Manitoba may fare during the spring as of all of the water from the south has to make its way through the province.

According to meteorologists in the U.S., cold and dry conditions are expected to continue for the next few weeks with no major warmups expected for North Dakota.

“There are chances for a generally active weather pattern to set up for late winter and into the spring,” the National Weather Service said in its flood forecast.

Meanwhile in Manitoba, the week is looking fairly mild.

“Temperatures will stay mild across most of southern Manitoba, hovering close to the freezing point during the day up until Saturday, when things are expected to cool. Periods of snow are expected across the region this afternoon, tomorrow as well and then again on Friday,” Global News weather specialist Kahla Evans said.

Key factors to watch for are how much snow or rain falls over the next couple of months and how quickly the spring thaw will happen.

Provincial officials tell Global News they will be releasing their flood outlook sometime next week.

