Sports

Moose Jaw Warriors GM Alan Millar heads to Hockey Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2021 7:36 pm
Alan Millar (left) has worked with Hockey Canada the past three seasons, most recently advising the under-20 team as it captured silver at the 2021 world junior championship.
Alan Millar (left) has worked with Hockey Canada the past three seasons, most recently advising the under-20 team as it captured silver at the 2021 world junior championship. File / Global News

Hockey Canada has hired former Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan Millar as its director of player personnel within the Program of Excellence.

Millar will lead all player evaluations and selections for Hockey Canada‘s national team camps and tournaments in consultation with the organization’s five regional scouts.

Millar has worked with Hockey Canada the past three seasons, most recently advising the national under-20 team as it captured silver at the 2021 world junior championship in Edmonton. He also led the under-18 program for two years.

The GM of the Western Hockey League’s Warriors since 2012, Millar previously served as GM of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sarnia Sting and Guelph Storm.

“Alan is well-versed with all levels of the Program of Excellence, and the invaluable experience he brings will make him a key addition to our staff,” Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada, said in a statement.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
HockeySaskatoon SportsWHLSaskatchewan NewsRegina SportsMoose JawMoose Jaw WarriorsHockey Canada
