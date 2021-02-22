Menu

Crime

London police say man suffered life-threatening injuries following interaction, SIU notified

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 22, 2021 4:33 pm
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The London Police Service says the Special Investigations Unit has been notified after a man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following some kind of interaction with police.

Very few details are available, but police say officers were called to the area of Greenway Park off of Greenside Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Monday over concerns about a man believed to be in possession of a handgun.

Read more: SIU identifies 34-year-old man who died following arrest by London police

Police say Wonderland Road was closed between Springbank and Riverside drives and area footpaths were also closed while officers were on scene.

Less than two hours later, at around 12:15 p.m., police say a man was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
Police have not provided any other information about the man or how he was injured and questions about the case are being directed to the SIU.

Trending Stories

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

