Graham DeLaet undergoing another back procedure

Canadian professional golfer Graham DeLaet is undergoing another procedure aimed at alleviating his chronic back pain.

The Weyburn, Sask., native posted on Twitter that he is having a radiofrequency ablation procedure on Wednesday.

“A lot of people have seen great results from RFAs. I am very hopeful that this will give me day to day relief to enjoy more quality time with my family and friends,” DeLaet tweeted.

“I’m also hopeful it will enable me to put in the time needed to practice again, and get back to the PGA Tour. It’s definitely been a frustrating few years.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, an RFA delivers radio waves to targeted nerves to temporarily turn off their ability to send pain signals.

DeLaet, 39, underwent microdiscetomy surgery in 2018 after a stem cell injection treatment in late 2017 failed to help regenerate two discs in his back. It was the same procedure he had on a different disc in 2011.

He returned in the 2020 season, making the cut in two of the five tournaments he entered. DeLaet has entered five tournaments in 2021, missing the cut in his first four tournaments and withdrawing after one round at the Vivint Houston Open in November.

DeLaet first earned his PGA Tour card in 2010. He has a career-best eighth-place finish in the FedEx Cup standings in 2013, a year in which he landed a spot on the international team in the Presidents Cup.

He also represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

