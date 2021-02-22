OPP deploy spike belt in Haldimand County traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing a number of charges after Ontario Provincial Police deployed a spike belt to stop a fleeing vehicle.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Highway 54 in Haldimand County just before 10 p.m. Friday, but the car sped away.

In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 54 a short time later and stopped it using a spike belt.

Police say the driver was arrested without incident and was allegedly found with a prohibited edged weapon.

A 28-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with several offences, including flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, possession of a prohibited device and driving without a licence or insurance.