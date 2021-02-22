Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP deploy spike belt in Haldimand County traffic stop

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 22, 2021 2:22 pm
OPP have charged a man from Hamilton with numerous offences.
OPP have charged a man from Hamilton with numerous offences. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing a number of charges after Ontario Provincial Police deployed a spike belt to stop a fleeing vehicle.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Highway 54 in Haldimand County just before 10 p.m. Friday, but the car sped away.

In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

Read more: McKenzie Road reopens in Caledonia after repairs

Officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 54 a short time later and stopped it using a spike belt.

Trending Stories

Police say the driver was arrested without incident and was allegedly found with a prohibited edged weapon.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest' OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest
OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest – Feb 5, 2021

A 28-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with several offences, including flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, possession of a prohibited device and driving without a licence or insurance.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHamilton newsProvincial PoliceHaldimand CountyFlight From Policehighway 54
Flyers
More weekly flyers